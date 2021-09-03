Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $43.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $52.51.
In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.