Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $43.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

