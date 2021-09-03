Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,551,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 692,960 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,185 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,877,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 166,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

