Houman Behzadi Sells 15,887 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $746,053.52.

On Friday, July 9th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $4,085,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $4,449,200.00.

NYSE AI traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,036,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,089. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -56.23.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 58.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $2,055,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 251.3% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $335,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

