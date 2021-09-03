Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $104.19

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.19, but opened at $101.29. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $100.74, with a volume of 452 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

