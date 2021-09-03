Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 32.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.15. 2,645,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.13 and a 200 day moving average of $190.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

