Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.98. The stock had a trading volume of 227,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.