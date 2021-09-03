Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.76. 1,249,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

