Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 492,192 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 112.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,192 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 11.6% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $61,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 78.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $284,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA QLD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.35. 1,582,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,769. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $83.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.