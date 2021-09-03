Howard Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

BIL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.47. 671,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.45 and a 12-month high of $91.54.

