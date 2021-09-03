Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:QQQE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,495. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.