Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 2,320 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

SHY remained flat at $$86.23 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

