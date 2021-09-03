Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 655 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 958.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 28,089,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,508,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

