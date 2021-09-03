Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 802 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 330,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,969. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.