Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.94-2.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 967,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -682.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

