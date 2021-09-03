Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) will announce $39.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.77 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year sales of $138.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.16 million to $139.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $252.57 million, with estimates ranging from $195.04 million to $310.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hut 8 Mining.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hut 8 Mining stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. 13,108,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,916. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,998,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.