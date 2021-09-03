Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Up 6.6%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.52. 122,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,356,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

