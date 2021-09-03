Hxro (HXRO) Achieves Market Cap of $132.81 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Hxro has a total market cap of $132.81 million and $454,419.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00124090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00792362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00046901 BTC.

About Hxro

HXRO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,512,074 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

