Hydra Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $19.26 or 0.00038305 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $74.32 million and $998,521.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,180,244 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

