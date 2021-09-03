HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $26,801.81 and $2,512.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00125847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.00785959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046884 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.