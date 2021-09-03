iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Get iCAD alerts:

ICAD opened at $12.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $314.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.14. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 79.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth $2,380,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iCAD by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.