ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,970,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 19,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

IBN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 89,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.08. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 203,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 52.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 47.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

