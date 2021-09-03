iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,174 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,421,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK).

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.