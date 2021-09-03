ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 898.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of ICU Medical worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $203.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.