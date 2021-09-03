IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $43.48

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.48, but opened at $41.93. IDT shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 3,260 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.

In related news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 5,774.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IDT by 26.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

