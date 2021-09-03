IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $43.48

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.48, but opened at $41.93. IDT shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 3,260 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.18.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IDT by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 5,774.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IDT by 26.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.
IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.
