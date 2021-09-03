IG Gold Hits Market Cap of $6.07 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. IG Gold has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $137,216.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002586 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00067169 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00130522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00155378 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

