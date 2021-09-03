Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.57. 7,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

