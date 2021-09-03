Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $25.18

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $26.69. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMGO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

