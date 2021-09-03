imbrex Price Tops $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $122,850.25 and approximately $554.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, imbrex has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar. One imbrex coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00120725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00809553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047577 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.