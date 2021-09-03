IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 14,558 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RZG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RZG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.53. 438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $175.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

