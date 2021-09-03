IMC Chicago LLC Sells 48,650 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,650 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.74% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 173.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 1,348.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTY traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,207. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.83.

