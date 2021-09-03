Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,055 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Immersion worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

IMMR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,386. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $252.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. Analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

