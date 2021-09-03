Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMMP. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 16.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the first quarter worth $698,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the first quarter worth $767,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the first quarter worth $6,140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 948.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 974,911 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Immutep has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

