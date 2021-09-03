InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $9,609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFRX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

