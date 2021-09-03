Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) 1-Day Volume Hits $173,181.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $173,181.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innovation Blockchain Payment alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00122736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00789649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046910 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innovation Blockchain Payment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innovation Blockchain Payment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.