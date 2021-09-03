Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to announce sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $950,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,603 shares of company stock worth $817,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

