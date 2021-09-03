Insider Buying: Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Evan S. Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. On average, analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPY. Roth Capital raised their target price on Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 45.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 89,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,116 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.