Insider Buying: Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) insider Sam El-Rahim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Bastion Minerals alerts:

Bastion Minerals Company Profile

Bastion Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in Capote, Garin, and Cometa projects covering a combined area of approximately 160.25 km2 with a total of 79 exploration and exploitation concessions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bastion Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bastion Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.