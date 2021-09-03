Insider Buying: Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Major Shareholder Buys 58,300 Shares of Stock

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) major shareholder Norman H. Pessin purchased 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $349,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:DUOT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 26,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,418. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

