Insider Buying: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Buys 15,305 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $297,835.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EVER remained flat at $$19.55 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,888. The stock has a market cap of $568.44 million, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

