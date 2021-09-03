Insider Buying: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) Director Bruce C. Strohm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWAA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $26,366,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $25,272,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $22,600,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $17,800,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $19,983,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.