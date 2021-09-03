Insider Buying: Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) CFO Purchases 637 Shares of Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) CFO William Jack Plants II acquired 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $19,982.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.06 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

