Insider Buying: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Purchases 8,625 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 8,625 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $90,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin M. Lalande purchased 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00.

LUMO stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.68. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUMO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.