Insider Buying: Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) Insider Buys £30,000 in Stock

Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) insider Alasdair Buchanan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).
Prospex Energy stock opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Prospex Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.09.
About Prospex Energy
