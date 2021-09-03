Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires £175.44 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith bought 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £175.44 ($229.21).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, David Smith sold 114,804 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05).

On Friday, July 9th, David Smith purchased 43 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £152.22 ($198.88).

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Smith sold 79,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 347 ($4.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 333.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

