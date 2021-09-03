Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.15, for a total transaction of $9,053,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total transaction of $9,302,250.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $363.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.72. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after acquiring an additional 257,903 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.