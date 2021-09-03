Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $9,302,250.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total transaction of $9,302,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,880,607.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.15, for a total value of $9,053,750.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $363.91 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.47 and its 200 day moving average is $335.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.