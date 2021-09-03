Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,456,847.09 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.93, for a total transaction of $1,456,847.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $287.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $292.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

