Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells $3,313,200.00 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MANH stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

