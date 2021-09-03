Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells 603 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $268.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 362.96 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.92. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.