Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.
Moderna stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.80. 35,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,453,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
