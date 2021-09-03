Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.

Moderna stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.80. 35,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,453,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.89.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

